Situation in Avdiivka direction is stabilizing, enemy is having local successes in some places - OSGT "Tavria"

At present, the situation in the Avdiivka direction is somewhat stabilizing, however, Russian troops are having local successes.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Dmytro Lykhovii, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that our defenders repulsed 14 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka direction during the day.

"According to the confirmed data, the operational situation is stabilizing in the area of settlements that are of interest to everyone (Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke. - Ed.). Our forces are holding back the enemy within these settlements. Combat operations are ongoing," he said the spokesman.

Lykhovii emphasized that there is no reason to talk about the capture of the specified settlements.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Stepove and Severne near Avdiivka - Likhovii

"The battle line has its own dynamics. The enemy sometimes has local successes in some positions. This is, for example, when the firing positions are simply destroyed by artillery, then the personnel regroups and moves to other, more advantageous positions," he explained.