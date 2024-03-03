ENG
"Third spring in hell": action in support of captured defenders of Mariupol took place in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, March 3, another action was held in Lviv Square in Kyiv in support of the defenders of prisoners of war "Azovstal" "Third Spring in Hell".

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

The action was organized by relatives of prisoners of war of the Mariupol garrison.

Акція на підтримку полонених захисників Азовсталі
Similar events were held this weekend in several other cities of our country.

