Enemy attempted to attack Odesa region, missile lost combat capability over Black Sea - Ukrainian Defence Forces

On the afternoon of 3 March, the enemy attacked Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine.

As noted, around noon, the enemy fired an X-31P missile from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea towards the southern regions of the region. The missile lost its combat capability over the sea.

"The enemy continues the tactics of targeted missile attacks, testing and reconnaissance of air defence systems. Be careful and aware. If you are warned of danger, take cover!" the statement said.

