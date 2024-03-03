Government allocates UAH 1.3 billion for construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia direction, - Fedorov

On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 1.3 billion for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in a telethon.

"UAH 1.3 billion is a record amount that the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia direction," Fedorov said.

According to Fedorov, the work will be completed as soon as possible. Military and civilian contractors are working quickly, efficiently and around the clock.

"Construction starts in the morning and continues late at night. Some works are even carried out at night. Everything is done to provide a sense of security for both civilians and the military," added the head of the RMA.

Earlier it was reported that the engineer troops of the Support Forces are building fortifications 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.