Russia may try to return mothballed A-50s to service, but restoring aircraft is not easy - Ihnat

Russia may return the mothballed A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft to service.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, during a telethon.

"Restoring an aircraft is not an easy thing. The question is in what condition it was mothballed. If everything is working. If there is a command from above, I don't think it will take very long to restore it, take it out of storage, and send it out," Ihnat said.

He added that the capabilities of these aircraft have been significantly reduced thanks to the work of Ukrainian defenders.

"This is truly an achievement that has never been seen before. Because the A-50 was shot down for the first time, then for the second time it was shot down at a great distance and pushed further away from the combat line, which reduced the A-50's ability to conduct radar reconnaissance and learn valuable information about planning attacks by Ukrainian aviation," the spokesman said.

As a reminder, on 2 March, British intelligence noted that the loss of the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft would significantly worsen the situational awareness of Russian aircrews in the sky. Therefore, Russia is likely to try to return previously mothballed A-50 aircraft to service.

Destruction of the A-50

On the night of 15 February 2024, information emerged about the downing of Russian A-50 and IL-22M aircraft over the Sea of Azov. Experts noted that the destruction of the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft is a unique case in the history of warfare and a strong reputational blow to the Russian army.

On 23 February, the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian A-50 aircraft over the Sea of Azov.