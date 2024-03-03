Odesa attack: military spouses Oleh and Tetiana Kravets and their 7-month-old daughter killed, two more children are being searched for in rubble

A military family was killed in Odesa as a result of a drone strike on a nine-storey building. The bodies of a man, a woman and their seven-month-old daughter Liza were found under the rubble. Two more children are missing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne Novosti.

Family friends said that Oleh and Tatiana were military men and met in the service. The bodies of both of them and their seven-month-old daughter were found under the rubble.

Close family friends said that little Liza was the couple's only child together, and she turned seven months old on 29 February. Tatiana had three other children from a previous marriage, two of whom, nine-year-old Serhiy and eight-year-old Zlata, are still being searched for under the rubble. Her eldest son went to live with his grandparents and survived, family friends say.

The brother of the deceased man, Yevhen, was also a soldier and died in the ATO zone in 2014.

Night attack on Odesa by the Shahed on 2 March

Earlier, it was reported that the bodies of Anna Gaidarzha and her 4-month-old son Timofey were recovered from the rubble of a nine-storey building in Odesa, which was hit by a Russian drone.

Censor.NET also reported that a 3-year-old child died as a result of a hostile drone hitting a high-rise building in Odesa.

As a result of the attack by Russian strike drones, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of the morning of 3 March, the death toll in Odesa had risen to 9. Later, it was reported that an infant was killed.