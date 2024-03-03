Lithuanian Defence Minister Anusauskas and Pentagon chief Austin to discuss support for Ukraine

On 3-6 March, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas will pay an official visit to Washington, D.C., to meet with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence.

As noted, Anusauskas and Austin will discuss support for Ukraine and the NATO summit to be held in Washington this summer.

Bilateral defence cooperation, including the presence of US troops in Lithuania and the purchase of weapons from the United States, will also be a topic of their talks.

Read more: Polish farmers plan to block checkpoints on border with Lithuania: they will look for Ukrainian agricultural products