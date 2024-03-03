Russian attack on Odesa: bodies of two more children found under rubble of high-rise building. Death toll has risen to 12

The number of casualties as a result of a Russian Shahed strike a high-rise building in Odesa has risen to 12.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Rescuers have just found a boy killed in a Russian attack under the rubble. Serhii was 10 years old," he wrote.

Later, he reported the death of another child.

"The girl is Zlata. She was 8 years old. Rescuers are now unblocking her and her brother Serhii's bodies. Indescribable terrible grief for Odesa region and the whole of Ukraine. Russia is a terrorist country," the head of the RMA stressed.

See more: 4-month-old Tymofii was sleeping with his mother in his bed: Russia killed baby with his mother in Odesa. PHOTO

Night attack on Odesa by the Shahed on 2 March

Earlier it was reported that the bodies of Anna Gaidarzha and her 4-month-old son Tymofii were recovered from the rubble of a nine-storey building in Odesa, which was hit by a Russian drone.

Censor.NET also reported that a 3-year-old child died as a result of a hostile drone hitting a high-rise building in Odesa.

As a result of the attack by Russian strike drones, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5am on 2 March, the RMA clarified that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.

Later, it became known that the body of a child had been recovered from the rubble in Odesa. Initially, it was reported that the boy was 3 months old, but according to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Emergency Service, the child was 3 years old.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of the morning of 3 March, the number of people killed in Odesa had risen to 9. Later, it was reported that an infant had died.