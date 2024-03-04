Ukraine aid package may be considered by US House of Representatives in mid-March or even April - CNN

US House Speaker Mike Johnson may introduce a new aid package for Ukraine by the end of March or in April

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to congressmen from the Republican Party.

Johnson said that lawmakers need to complete the public financing law first, and then think about foreign aid.

The publication notes that getting the bill through the House of Representatives remains an extremely difficult task. Republicans are strongly divided over Ukraine, and former President Donald Trump "could effectively kill the bill with just one social media post".

"It's like a balloon - every change you make adds or loses votes. And so we're trying to find that balance point, that golden mean that will allow us to get 218 votes," said Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

