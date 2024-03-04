Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector, Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defence over 30 times in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff

There were 78 combat engagements over the last day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled attacks in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Novopavlivka, Orikhove and Kherson sectors.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 50 air strikes, fired 112 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Lisne, Rozhkovychi, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Kiyanytsia, Yamne in Sumy region; Vovchansk, Velykyi Burluk, Synkivka in Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Nove, Terny, Bohdanivka, Predtechyne, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Kurakhove, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Verkhnya Tersa, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

More than 80 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region, unsuccessfully trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Terny and Verkhnokamianske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops more than 30 times.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched 3 unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions. The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defence forces struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.