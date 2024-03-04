Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 417,950 people (+1150 per day), 6648 tanks, 10,210 artillery systems, 12660 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 417,950 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.03.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 417950 (+1150) people,

tanks ‒ 6648(+8) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12660 (+21) units,

artillery systems – 10210 (+22) units,

MLRS – 1004 (+1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 698 (+2) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7845 (+2),

cruise missiles ‒ 1916 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13374 (+42) units,

special equipment ‒ 1621 (+1)

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector, Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defence over 30 times in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff