Ukrainian intelligence attacked servers of Russian Defense Ministry and gained access to secret documents. PHOTOS

Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful DDoS attack against the Russian Ministry of Defence, gaining access to servers, ciphers and classified documents.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Now the Ukrainian intelligence service is in possession of the information security and encryption software used by the Russian Ministry of Defence, as well as an array of secret service documents of the Russian Ministry of War.



We are talking about orders, reports, instructions and other documents that circulated between ＞2000 structural units of the Russian security agency," the statement said.

The intelligence service notes that the information obtained makes it possible to establish the full structure of the Russian Defence Ministry system and its links, the DIU said. The analysis of the data also helped to identify generals, other senior leaders of the MoD's structural units, as well as deputies, assistants, specialists - all those who used the electronic document management software called "Bureaucrat".

Ukraine's military intelligence, for example, has obtained the official documents of Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov. He played an important role in making the cyberattack successful, the intelligence service said.

"The work in Russian cyberspace aimed at obstructing and paralysing the activities of the law enforcement agencies and officials of the aggressor state responsible for the war against the Ukrainian people continues. To be continued!" - the DIU stressed.





