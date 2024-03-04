NATO launches large-scale military training Nordic Response 24 near Russian border

A large-scale NATO military training called Nordic Response 24 is starting today (4 March) in northern Finland, Sweden and Norway. The training is being led by Norway.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Yle.

It is noted that the exercises will last until 15 March. They will take place on land, at sea and in the air.

About 20,000 military personnel from 14 countries will take part in NATO exercises.

For Finland, this is the most important participation in international exercises abroad in the history of the Defence Forces, and for the first time the country is participating in joint NATO exercises as a member of the defence alliance.

See more: 13 northern NATO countries are preparing for large-scale military exercises on collective defense. PHOTOS

Nordic Response 2024 is part of the North Atlantic Alliance's large-scale exercise Steadfast Defender. Finland will be represented by around 4,100 troops.

More than 50 ships, including frigates and submarines, as well as more than 100 fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft are also expected to take part in the exercise.

Read more: Another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers to be trained in EU countries by end of summer, - Borrell