Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled 3 districts, 19 people were wounded

Russian invaders shelled Donetsk region 10 times during the day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

In Ocheretynska community in Novoselivka Persha, a school was damaged and a house was destroyed. Two houses were damaged in Krasnohorivka. Novohrodivka community was subjected to numerous shelling: 2 two-storey buildings, 2 private houses, 2 educational institutions, 2 shops, a cafe, a church and an administrative building were damaged in Mykolaivka; 7 houses were damaged in Zvitne; 1 house was damaged in Komyshivka. In Pokrovsk 3 people were wounded, in Kurakhove - 16 people.

Kramatorsk district

In Illinivska community, 1 facility in Kalynove was damaged. The outskirts of Lyman and Kostiantynivka communities were shelled.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses were damaged. A house and an administrative building were damaged in Siversk.

In total, Russians fired 10 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 187 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 55 children.

