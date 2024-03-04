ENG
European Commission will soon submit official proposal to use frozen Russian assets for benefit of Ukraine - Euractiv

боєприпаси

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was time to consider using the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to purchase military supplies for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is written by Euractiv.

The publication notes that previously the frozen assets of the Russian Federation were planned to be used to rebuild Ukraine, and now they are considering using the windfall profits from frozen Russian assets for the joint purchase of military equipment for Ukraine

"We said that the windfall profits would be used to rebuild Ukraine. However, first of all, there must be a country that can be restored, and then such a step would make absolute sense," said one EU diplomat.

