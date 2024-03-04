Corrupt officials can be sent absolutely calmly to war, many of them are patriotic - Maliuska

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska believes that corrupt officials can be sent to the frontline to defend Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"It seems to me that corrupt officials can be sent to war with no problem," he said.

According to the minister, "they are often patriots, but their patriotism is peculiar and they are greedy".

"Well, not only greedy, but let's be honest. Our country has been cultivating corruption for decades. Someone to a greater degree, someone to a lesser degree, but it was widespread and remains widespread. So to say "wow, he's a corrupt official"... We had a poll where most people admitted that they had given bribes in the form of gifts or money to doctors, teachers, patrol policemen. So, this phenomenon was mega widespread. Of course, it needs to be eradicated, but I don't understand why corrupt officials, like others, shouldn't be sent to war. It is necessary," Maliuska explained.

The head of the Ministry of Justice stressed that this is not a punishment, it is the fulfilment of the general duty of every citizen to defend their state.

"There should be no exceptions. They should not be in a more privileged position than others, because they do not risk their lives as much as the military. So I don't understand why people who are in prison, who are not socially dangerous, who are convicted of a non-violent crime, why they have immunity and do not serve in the army, even though there is a need for them to do so? There are many military commanders who are ready to take them," the minister added.

