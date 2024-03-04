OP continues to attack anti-corruption activists because they are trying to clear BES of Tatarov and co - Shabunin

Telegram channels spread information alleging that anti-corruption activists took money from the Russian Federal Security Service.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The President's Office continues to discredit the anti-corruption sector, which began with the attack on the team of Bihus and Yurii Nikolov. Instead of punishing the perpetrators of these attacks, neither the organisers nor the perpetrators have been served with suspicions. Therefore, we continue to believe that the President's Office is the customer. Yesterday, the OP's network of TV channels was making a new "revelation": according to their "data", Shabunin and Kaleniuk took money from the FSS," he said.

"Dear friends from the OP, what's all the fuss about? Are you freaking out because my partners and I are trying to get BES cleared of Tatarov and co? Are you worried that after that we will start to crack down on schemes at customs and tax authorities? Don't worry - we will. We would also like to remind you that for three months now, the president has been ignoring the petition to cancel 'Lozovyi's amendments', which helps Tatarov and his cohorts to cover up top corrupt officials," Shabunin added.

Read more: President’s Office should be considered customer of crime against journalists - Shabunin