Enemy is using aviation less often, but strikes with GABs are still being carried out - Ihnat

The enemy has reduced the aviation with guided aerial bombs, but these strikes are still being carried out.

This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat during a telethon.

"The situation is changing. The skies have become clear after the work of anti-aircraft guided missiles against Russian aircraft, as reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force," he said, referring to the report of the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk on the work of air defence forces on 2 March, when another Su-34 was destroyed.

According to him, no air targets were observed in the sky for several hours after the enemy saw them being targeted.

"Accordingly, they drew conclusions and fled from our airspace," Ihnat added.

But, as Ihnat noted, this phenomenon will not continue permanently.

Ruscists launch KABs in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions

"The planes reappeared and carried out strikes overnight. During yesterday, several dozen guided aerial bombs were also launched from different directions," he said, adding that last night was quiet, and the enemy had launched both ballistic and guided missiles.

"And now in the morning we can see several Su-34 and Su-35 strike groups preparing to strike in the eastern and northern directions," Ihnat said.

According to him, "the enemy certainly draws conclusions, the enemy has reduced the activity of using aviation with guided aerial bombs, but still these strikes continue."

As for the A-50 aircraft, they are still missing from the sky after the second one was destroyed.

During battles for Avdiivka, Russian planes had to fly closer, which made it possible to destroy them - Ihnat

"It's been seven days now, if I'm not mistaken, and it hasn't appeared in Rostov region or in the Sea of Azov. The enemy said they would restore the ones in storage. It is difficult to say how fast or long this process will be. However, they desperately need these aircraft to plan strikes and conduct radar reconnaissance of the airspace of our country," Ihnat said.