Fighting continues on outskirts of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces repel occupants’ attacks - OSGT "Tavria"

Fighting is continuing on the eastern outskirts of Novomykhailivka near Marinka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the attacks of the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Tauride Defence Forces, Dmytro Lykhoviy, in a commentary to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the number of occupants' attacks in this area is often higher than near Avdiivka.

Lykhoviy noted that the defensive operation is ongoing, fighting is taking place on the outskirts, and the invaders have been trying to capture the village using small assault groups for a long time.

The spokesman for OSGT "Tavria" added that ruscists are launching massive artillery and air strikes.

In addition, the enemy is actively using FPV drones, but the Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian army.

