Almost 7000 Russian occupants were eliminated and over 1000 pieces of military equipment were destroyed in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian Defence Forces eliminated 6980 Russian occupants and destroyed 1059 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the past week

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"During the week from 25 February to 03 March 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 6980 enemy personnel, destroyed 1059 pieces of weapons and military equipment," the statement said.

In particular:

98 tanks;

198 armoured combat vehicles;

207 artillery systems;

4 MLRS;

12 air defence systems;

321 vehicles;

42 units of special equipment.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 7 aircraft, 8 cruise missiles and 162 UAVs.

