Russian attack on Odesa: People bring flowers and toys to destroyed high-rise building where 5 children died. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Odesa, people carry flowers, toys and lamps to the high-rise building where 12 people, including 5 children, were killed in a Russian drone attack on 2 March.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne Odesa".

"People continue to bring flowers and toys to the house where 12 people, five of them children, were killed in a Russian drone attack," the statement said.

A Russian drone hit killed 4-month-old Timofey, 7-month-old Lisa, 3-year-old Mark, 8-year-old Zlata and Serhiy, who would have turned 10 in July.

"A total of 20 people were injured, including 1 pregnant woman. Three people remain in hospital. 2 people are in the intensive care unit, their general condition is serious, and 1 person with moderate injuries is being treated in the trauma unit. Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary medical care," said the Department of Health of Odesa Regional State Administration.

