There was no case of blocking delivery of weapons and equipment at Polish border - Shmyhal

During the protests on the border with Poland, there was no blocking of the delivery of weapons, military equipment, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the Prime Minister said this during a press conference.

Shmyhal reminded that Poland has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"It is very important that, despite the protests of Polish carriers and farmers, not a single case of blocking the delivery of weapons, military equipment, humanitarian aid, and fuel to Ukraine has been recorded. That is, all these goods are going to Ukraine unhindered, and this is important to avoid manipulations," the Prime Minister said.

Read more: Traffic at Shehyni checkpoint is completely blocked - State Border Guard Service

Shmyhal stressed that the cases of blocking reported on the Internet are not military equipment, but commercial vehicles that are brought to Ukraine under different guises.

"No cargo officially registered as military or humanitarian support has been detained," the Prime Minister added.