EU plans to make Ukraine full member of defence industry support scheme - media

The European Commission will propose to make Ukraine a full member of the EU’s defence industry support scheme. This will help to use Kyiv’s experience and bring it closer to EU membership.

This is stated in the draft proposal, which was reviewed by Euractiv, Censor.NET reports.

Objectives of the proposal

As noted, one of the three objectives of the proposal for the European Defence Investment Programme (EDIP) is a step that "will contribute to the restoration, reconstruction and modernisation of Ukraine's defence technological and industrial base and progressive integration into Europe". This will contribute to "mutual stability, security, peace, prosperity and resilience".

To this end, Ukraine should be allowed to become a full member of any consortium for joint procurement of military equipment with other EU member states. Kyiv will also have access to EU funds and VAT exemption in the case of joint ownership, the draft says.

It is stated that the European Commission will present the proposal for the European Defence Investment Programme on Tuesday, 5 March, along with the EU's overall political defence strategy.

Thus, Ukraine will be given a special place in the programme to support joint European arms procurement and strengthen the bloc's military-industrial complex using EU funds.

In previous defence-industrial programmes adopted by EU lawmakers, no third country other than Norway was considered a full participant.

According to the draft resolution, "promoting the restoration, reconstruction and modernisation of the Ukrainian defence technological and industrial base" is a way to "support the defence preparedness of the Union and its Member States".

Budget for the Ukrainian defence industry

"Faced with a high-intensity conflict, the Ukrainian defence technology and industrial base was forced to move to a military economy model," the draft defence strategy says.

Cooperation between Ukrainian industry and European industry is a key aspect of the security commitments that the EU's diplomatic service has discussed and offered to Ukraine in an attempt to ensure that the bloc's industry increases production to support the war effort.

"Ukraine is and will be an increasingly important partner of the EU in the defence and industrial sector, especially in view of its full accession process," the unpublished defence strategy text says.

The draft text also provides for a specific budget for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. The document does not specify the overall financial package, although it is expected to be at least €1.5 billion.