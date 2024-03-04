Verkhovna Rada proposes to pay soldiers for destroyed Russian equipment. Pprices are listed. LIST

A draft law was introduced in the Verkhovna Rada, according to which soldiers would receive bonuses for destroying Russian military equipment. The Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces supported this initiative.

According to Censor.net, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the initiator of the project, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, SSU Colonel Roman Kostenko.

As you know, MPs have registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Motivation for Military Service"(No. 11012), which provides for a number of additional payments and benefits for the military.

What is proposed in the Verkhovna Rada

It is proposed to set the following prices for destroyed equipment:

A tank costs UAH 200-370,000;

A self-propelled artillery unit or multiple launch rocket system - UAH 200-370,000;

An airborne or infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, command and control vehicle, artillery system - UAH 30-100,000;

Other armoured cars or trucks - UAH 10-30,000;

An anti-aircraft missile system - UAH 200-370,000;

Air defence radar systems - UAH 200-370,000;

The cost of counter-battery weapons is UAH 30-150,000;

Electronic warfare equipment - UAH 30-150,000;

A reconnaissance or strike UAV - UAH 30-100,000;

Cruise and ballistic missile - UAH 100,000;

The aircraft cost UAH 500,000;

A military helicopter - UAH 300,000;

Long-range visual surveillance system - UAH 30,000;

A warship costs UAH 300-500,000;

Electronic intelligence equipment - UAH 30-100,000.

Separately, it is planned to pay a one-time bonus to those servicemen who, after the full-scale invasion, extended or signed a contract for at least three years. The amount of such remuneration for soldiers will be UAH 120,000, for sergeants and sergeants major - UAH 160,000, and for officers - UAH 200,000.

The initiator of the draft law assured that it is quite possible to finance the implementation of the draft law on additional incentive payments and benefits for military personnel from the state budget.