I want to believe that Ukraine will become EU member immediately after victory - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union as soon as it wins the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Ukraine would quickly complete the negotiation procedures and do its "homework" within two years, namely approve all the framework and parameters for each of the 35 negotiating chapters. Then, the decision on ratification should be made by the leaders of the EU countries and parliaments, the Prime Minister said.

"I don't believe that the EU will wait for any more formalities for Ukraine to do its 'homework'. We will do it - there is no doubt about it. I want to believe that Ukraine will become a member of the EU immediately after our victory, after the end of this war," Shmyhal said.

