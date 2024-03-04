Ukraine has already lost about $500 million due to blockade of Polish border, - Ambassador Zvarych

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, has estimated the losses to the Ukrainian economy from the blockade of the border by Polish farmers at 2 billion zlotys ($500 million).

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on his Facebook page.

Zvarych called on "Polish farmers to stop the unreasonable and harmful for our friendly countries blocking of the border with Ukraine". He stressed that it is not Ukraine or its agricultural products that are the source of Poland's problems.

"Ukraine has no influence on global food prices. Prices are determined on global exchanges, where Russia is an active player. It is Russia that pursues a dumping policy and uses the food market as a hybrid weapon for the purposes of aggression against Ukraine. It is Russia that consistently tries to destabilise the global and European markets, weaken the economies of both Ukraine and European countries, and create anti-Ukrainian sentiment to undermine European solidarity with Ukraine," the ambassador explained.

He called on the Polish protesters not to be misled and succumb to propaganda aimed at "sowing seeds of hatred in your community against everything Ukrainian".

"Do not allow yourselves to be used to weaken Ukraine, which is fighting our common enemy," Zvarych stressed.

According to him, Ukraine has already been seriously weakened by the blockade of the border, and the Ukrainian economy has already lost approximately 2 billion zlotys (about $500 million) as a result of the blockade.

Zvarych stressed that in the context of Russian aggression, this is a serious blow to Ukraine's defence, and therefore also a blow to Poland's security.

"But, what is very important for you, the Polish economy is also losing because of the border blockade. The blockade of the border seriously hinders Poland's trade with Ukraine, which in 2023 amounted to approximately €13 billion, which is more than twice the volume of Ukrainian exports to Poland," said Władysław Zvarych.

The diplomat stressed that the problems of the Polish economy caused by the restriction of Polish exports to Ukraine will also have a negative impact on the daily lives of Poles.

"The unjustified blockade of the border with Ukraine is not good for Poland and Polish farmers in particular, nor for Ukraine and its defence capabilities. The blockade of Ukraine in the context of Russian aggression benefits only Russia, which is currently enriching itself by increasing exports of agricultural and food products to the European market," he stressed. He added that he believes in the wisdom, understanding and goodwill of Polish farmers to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine as soon as possible.