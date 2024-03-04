One person died as result of shelling with cluster munitions in Zaporizhzhia district

The Russian army fired twice at Rizdvianka village in Zaporizhzhia district with cluster munitions. One person died as a result of the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Russians fired twice at the village of Rizdvianka, Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia region, with cluster munitions. The second shelling claimed the life of a civilian," the statement reads.

To recap, on the morning of 4 March, the Air Force reported that enemy aircraft were launching guided aerial bombs into the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

