ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12461 visitors online
News War
713 1

One person died as result of shelling with cluster munitions in Zaporizhzhia district

область,запорізька

The Russian army fired twice at Rizdvianka village in Zaporizhzhia district with cluster munitions. One person died as a result of the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Russians fired twice at the village of Rizdvianka, Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia region, with cluster munitions. The second shelling claimed the life of a civilian," the statement reads.

To recap, on the morning of 4 March, the Air Force reported that enemy aircraft were launching guided aerial bombs into the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft watching battlefield: "Russian shot himself in trench! He shot himself!". VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Zaporizka region (1220) victim (100)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 