Since beginning of full-scale war, Russians have carried out 1068 chemical attacks

Since 24 February 2022, the Russian army has carried out 1068 chemical attacks.

The Public Relations Service of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, mobile groups and other units of the grouping of support forces and means recorded 1068 facts of the use by the Russian Federation of tear gas irritants equipped with toxic chemicals prohibited for warfare.

Of these, 250 cases occurred in February 2024 alone (244 cases of the use of high-explosive munitions, 1 case of gas and 5 cases of the use of other chemical munitions).

"Chemical warfare intelligence units take samples of soil, vegetation, and munitions fragments and send them for analysis. Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, documented cases of the use of hazardous chemicals are submitted to the investigative authorities for investigation," the statement said.