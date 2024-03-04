Armed Forces General Staff: There were 63 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most Russian attacks were repelled in Avdiivka direction - 21

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on March 4, 2024.

"The seven hundred and fortieth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 63 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 44 air strikes, fired 68 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff said in a statement.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Chuikivka in the Sumy region and Lyptsi, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the occupiers, including Kliusy, Tovstodubove, Seredyna Buda in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Neskuchne in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. The enemy launched air strikes near Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zapadne, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of New York and Druzhba in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Semenivka, Netaylove, Kalynove in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times. The enemy also launched an air strike near the village of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Orikhiv direction. However, the enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro, despite significant losses. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful assault operations twice. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including the city of Kherson, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky, and Zmiivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 ground control station of the enemy's UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of concentration of personnel, 1 air defense system and 6 enemy artillery pieces.

