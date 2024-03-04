Ukrainian Armed Forces stop enemy’s advance in Avdiivka direction - Tavria OSGT

Defense forces stopped the Russian advance near several villages in the Avdiivka direction.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Dmytro Lykhovii, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"From the beginning of today until 6 p.m., 21 enemy attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector in the areas of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske," he said.

He also added that "in this hottest area of direct Russian attack, the situation is being stabilized and the enemy's advance has been stopped."

According to him, the enemy partially controls the villages of Berdychi and Tonenke. However, the Defense Forces "are doing their job, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, so the enemy's advance has been stopped at this point."

