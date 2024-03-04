We need to increase use of drones to destroy Russian fleet - Umierov

Ukraine needs to increase the use of drones to scale up its success in destroying the Russian fleet.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a telephone conversation with British Defense Secretary Grant Shepps and Armed Forces Commander Admiral Anthony Radakin, Censor.NET reports citing the Defense Minister's Facebook post.

"We discussed the possibilities of implementing the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition. We have to scale up Ukraine's success in destroying the Russian fleet. Therefore, we need to increase the use of drones in Ukraine," Umerov wrote.

He also noted that the conversation was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, who informed his British colleagues about the operational situation and the army's urgent needs.

In addition, the Minister thanked the UK for allocating 200 million pounds for the production of drones for Ukraine.

