During day, Russians shelled 11 communities in Sumy region: they used missiles, mortars, artillery, and dropped VOG munitions from UAVs

On March 4, the Russian army fired 44 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 228 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, they were shelled:

Druzhba community: missiles were launched from an airplane (4 explosions).

Yunakivka community: the dropping of VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) from a UAV (8 explosions) and artillery shelling (15 explosions) were recorded.

Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (11 explosions) and artillery (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka community: 25 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Seredyna-Buda community: mortar shelling (24 explosions), artillery shelling (28 explosions), and MLRS shelling (15 explosions).

Khotyn community: there were mortar attacks (23 explosions) and artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Myropillia community: mortar shelling was recorded (10 explosions). A resident of the community was injured as a result of one of the shelling. In addition, there was a shelling with MLRS (12 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: the enemy attacked with mortars (11 explosions).

Svesa community: missiles were launched (4 explosions).

Bilopillia community: FPV drone strikes (4 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion), mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: 12 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also artillery shelling (13 explosions).

