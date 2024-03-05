Ukrainian authorities handed Telegram list of "potentially problematic" channels - Wong’s representative

Following the request from the Ukrainian authorities, Telegram will check a number of channels for compliance with the messenger’s rules.

According to Censor.NET, Telegram representative Remy Wong told NV.

"We are currently reviewing it (the list - Ed) and will take action against any content that violates Telegram's terms of service," Wong explained.

However, he did not specify who provided the list and which channels were included in it.

At the same time, Wong noted that Telegram is a safe messenger for Ukrainians and users in other countries.

"Telegram was specifically designed to protect users from Russian surveillance. Our applications are open source, and the encryption protocol is fully documented, so any researcher can independently verify its integrity and implementation," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the participants of the roundtable held by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech called for a ban on Telegram in Ukraine. At the time, the National Security and Defence Council's Centre for Countering Disinformation said it was impossible.

