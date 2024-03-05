Defence Forces on night attack by Shaheds in Odesa region: drones manoeuvred over residential and industrial areas, there were hits. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy again insidiously attacked southern Ukraine with Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

As noted, the repetition of criminal tactics of manoeuvres over residential and industrial areas of Odesa and the suburbs posed a real threat to civilians, while complicating the work of air defence. 18 barrage shells were shot down.

"Unfortunately, we could not avoid the hits. The buildings of a recreational facility were damaged in Odesa district. There was a fire, but it was quickly extinguished. The recreational facility has not been functioning since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the statement said.

A private house with a pier and outbuildings was also damaged in the recreational area. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.













Earlier it was reported that on the night of 5 March, explosions were heard during an enemy attack using UAVs in Odesa. The day before, the Air Force reported that the "Shaheds" were moving from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.