In Avdiivka sector, 28 attacks were repelled, and in Novopavlivka sector, enemy tried to break through our defences 22 times. 74 combat engagements over last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 74 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 66 air strikes, fired 108 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

As noted, as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

The General Staff reminds that at night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine once again using 22 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 18 attack UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, air strikes were carried out in Chuykivka, Sumy region, and Liptsy, Varvarovka, Nesterne, Kolodiazne, Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove, Novojehorivka, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Novoselivka, Verkhnokamianske, Terny, Novoselivka, Kostiantynivka, New York, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Kalynove, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Armed Forces General Staff: There were 63 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most Russian attacks were repelled in Avdiivka direction - 21

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector, Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defence over 30 times in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff

Situation in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out 7 attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, in an attempt to improve its tactical position.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 4 enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Andriivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 22 times.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 417,950 people (+1150 per day), 6648 tanks, 10,210 artillery systems, 12660 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out 1 attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold their positions. Despite significant losses, the enemy keeps trying to drive our units out of their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault operations.

Strikes against the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 ground control station of the enemy's UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Read more: There were 68 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Russians launched 5 missile and 44 air strikes, - General Staff

The missile troops destroyed 3 areas of personnel concentration, 1 air defence system and 6 enemy artillery pieces.