Polish farmers still block 6 checkpoints, pass 12 trucks every 12 hours - State Border Service

Currently, Polish farmers are blocking 6 checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, in the direction of Ukraine they pass 12 cars once every 12 hours.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As before, the blockade is being carried out at 6 checkpoints. Since Friday, Polish protesters have not allowed trucks to pass in both directions at the 'Shehyni' checkpoint at all. Last night, according to our Polish colleagues, we received information that the protesters decided to allow 12 trucks to cross into Ukraine once every 12 hours. The situation is unchanged in the direction of Poland," the spokesman said.

He noted that Polish farmers also do not let cars travelling from Ukraine to Poland through the "Yagodyn" checkpoint.

As of this morning, a total of 2,350 trucks are queuing in these 6 directions in Poland, most of them opposite the "Krakivets" and "Yagodyn" checkpoints.

Cars and buses cross the border freely everywhere, and there are no restrictions on traffic for this category of vehicles on the other side of the border, Demchenko said.