Ruscists attacked village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv region: 67-year-old woman was killed
Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv region. A 67-year-old civilian woman was killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.
"At 10:30 a.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. A 67-year-old civilian woman was killed as a result of the terrorist actions," the statement said.
Specialised services are working at the sites of the attacks.
