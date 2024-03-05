Ruscists attacked village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv region: 67-year-old woman was killed

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv region. A 67-year-old civilian woman was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

"At 10:30 a.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. A 67-year-old civilian woman was killed as a result of the terrorist actions," the statement said.

Specialised services are working at the sites of the attacks.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy fired at educational institution in Vovchansk, volunteer was injured in Kupiansk. PHOTOS