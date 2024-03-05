Parliament registers draft law that will oblige to publish prices for construction materials in all public procurements - Shabunin

The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 11057, which proposes to open prices in construction estimates in Prozorro.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"14 MPs from different factions have registered one of the most important anti-corruption bills in recent years. Draft law #11057 requires the publication of prices for construction materials in all public procurement. Currently, such prices are hidden in 80% of construction tenders! A strong argument for continuing international support for Ukraine is the government's initiatives (without external demands!) that close the biggest corruption loopholes. Like this draft law, for example," he explained.

According to Shabunin, corruption in construction has amounted to more than UAH 500 billion of public money over the past two years.

"The situation is similar to the '17 eggs': customers hide how much of our money they pay for concrete, rebar, sand and other building materials. When we find out the prices, they are often overstated by 30-50%. A normal margin is several hundred billion, right?

But there is a solution. The draft law proposed by MPs opens up prices in construction estimates on Prozorro. The MPs are not asking for any space - only to publish prices on Prozzoro that officials already have but are now hiding," said the AntAC head.

Shabunin believes that "only those who are against this bill can oppose it:

(a) are stealing from construction projects (with public funds) now, or are planning to do so during post-war reconstruction;

(b) undermine international support for Ukraine (do not want us to win)".

