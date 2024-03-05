Government is preparing draft law on military fee for individual entrepreneurs - "servant of people" Hetmantsev

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a draft law that will increase the military tax for private entrepreneurs.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee, "servant of the people" Danylo Hetmantsev.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance is working to increase state budget revenues by UAH 44 billion. Hetmantsev added that the draft law is expected to be presented in March. He did not specify the amount of the military tax.

The Government intends to introduce military fee for individual entrepreneurs and legal single tax payers, as well as for certain types of real estate and jewellery transactions.

Read more: National Bank may restrict money transfers: "servant of people" Hetmantsev announced details