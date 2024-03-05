ENG
Biden’s administration continues dialogue with congressmen of both parties on aid to Ukraine - Sullivan

Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that the White House is continuing a dialogue with congressmen on assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during a conversation with the head of the OP Andrii Yermak.

"Jake Sullivan assured the interlocutor that the administration of the President of the United States of America continues to engage in dialogue with congressmen of both parties to reach congressional agreement on approving funding for Ukraine as soon as possible," the press service of the President's Office said.

It is noted that Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation at the front and the actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces to repel the Russian invasion.

