"Defence Procurement Agency" to purchase 20,000 drones via Prozorro for first time - Ministry of Defence

For the first time, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine will purchase 20,000 DJI Mavic 3 UAVs through Prozorro. The expected cost is almost UAH 3 billion (excluding VAT). The delivery period is until 31 May 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the defence ministry.

The total expected cost is almost UAH 3 billion (excluding VAT). The delivery period is until 31 May 2024.

"Drones play a critical role in modern military operations, providing reliable reconnaissance, navigation and attack functions. With the help of these technologies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to defeat the enemy more effectively and liberate the occupied territories faster," said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

Read more: Procurement of products by Ministry of Defence: NABU reveals prerequisites for corruption abuse. INFOGRAPHICS

The procurement will be carried out through the use of a framework agreement, which will allow for competitive procurement of the required items without disclosing sensitive information to the public.

The respective announcements were published in Prozorro on 4 March for the following procurement items:

DJI Mavic 3E type UAVs - 15,000 units. The estimated cost is UAH 2,000,550,000 (excluding VAT).

DJI Mavic 3 Thermal UAV - 5000 units. The estimated cost is UAH 989,081,667 (excluding VAT).

The expected value was calculated by deriving the average price based on the commercial offers received.

See more: Ministry of Defence has started testing "floating bulletproof vests" for needs of Ukrainian Navy. PHOTO

"These tenders confirm our commitment to transparency and efficiency in defence procurement. We are doing our best to ensure that we get the best solutions for our country and our military," said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the "Defence Procurement Agency".