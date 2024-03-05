Spokesman of Tavria OSTG, Lykhovii, on defensive fortifications near Avdiivka: Not solid line, but extensive system. Everything is tied to terrain

Since December last year, defence lines have been set up near Avdiivka in Donetsk region to deter the Russian offensive.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Tavria Defence Forces, Dmytro Lykhovii, during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing the League.

According to him, one should not give in to simplifications, but people want to see "some kind of wall".

"The defence in Donbas is not the same as the Russians' in other areas. Everything is tied to the relief, terrain and water obstacles. I personally visited the fortifications, they are built, it is not a continuous line, as some people want to see, but it is an extensive system since December 2023," Lykhovii said.

He noted that these include tank caponiers, anti-tank ditches, concrete bunkers, and mobile platoon support posts with armoured capsules.

"Those who say that we have no fortifications are, first of all, humiliating the engineer troops and our mechanised brigades, who are constantly doing this work to strengthen our defences. We can never have too many fortifications, we would like to have even more," the military said.