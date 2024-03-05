33.2% of Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in wrong direction - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Almost a third of Ukrainian citizens believe that events in the country are heading in the wrong direction.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the SOCIS sociological company, commissioned by Censor.NET.

Thus, 33.2% of respondents believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction. 42.2% believe that they are going in the right direction and in the wrong direction. Only 13.7% of respondents believe that events are developing in the right direction.

More than 10% refused to answer.

The current situation in Ukraine was described by 79.1% as tense, 14.3% as dangerous, in particular due to the threat of missile attacks, and 3.2% as stable.

A total of 3,000 respondents were interviewed using a quota stratified sample. Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,1%.

Research method: telephone survey (CATI) using tablets.

The survey sample is close to representative of the entire country in terms of age (over 18), gender, type of settlement (urban/rural), and division into regions. The number and structure of the population of internally displaced persons, citizens who have moved abroad, temporarily occupied territories and areas where it is impossible to conduct a sociological survey due to active hostilities were taken into account to the maximum extent possible.

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, temporarily occupied territories and territories where active hostilities are taking place (parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions).

