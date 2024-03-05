Work of President’s Office is considered negatively by 58% of Ukrainians - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past 5 years, Ukrainians have been assessing the work of the Security Service of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy most positively. The most negative is the work of the Verkhovna Rada and the courts.

The survey was conducted by the SOCIS sociological company at the request of Censor.NET.

Thus, citizens believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (86.2% consider their work to be quite or very effective) and volunteers (76.4%) perform their work most effectively.

41.7% of respondents believe that President Zelenskyy is doing his job effectively, while 48.3% consider the work of the head of state ineffective or inefficient. The work of the President's Office is considered ineffective or inefficient by 62.8% against 22.7% of those who consider it effective.

The most negative assessment of the work of the Cabinet of Ministers is given by Ukrainians (73.7% consider it ineffective or inefficient). 16.8% consider the work of the government to be effective.

Over the past 5 years, Ukrainians have rated the work of the Security Service of Ukraine (54.4%) and President Zelenskyy (51.3%) the most positively.

The work of the President's Office is considered positive by 27.6%, and negative by 58.3%.

At the same time, citizens are most negative about the work of the Verkhovna Rada (77.1%) and the courts (68.4%).

A total of 3,000 respondents were interviewed using a quota stratified sample. Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,1%.

Research method: telephone survey (CATI) using tablets.

The survey sample is close to representative of the entire country in terms of age (over 18), gender, type of settlement (urban/rural), and division into regions. The number and structure of the population of internally displaced persons, citizens who have moved abroad, temporarily occupied territories and areas where it is impossible to conduct a sociological survey due to active hostilities were taken into account to the maximum extent possible.

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, temporarily occupied territories and territories where active hostilities are taking place (parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions).

