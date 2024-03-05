In second round, Zelenskyy would lose to Zaluzhnyi without chance: 67 to 32% of vote - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

If the parliamentary elections were held this year, more than a third of Ukrainians would support Valerii Zaluzhny’s political force.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the SOCIS sociological company, commissioned by Censor.NET.

Ukrainians were also asked who they would vote for if the presidential election were held in 2024.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi has the most support - 31.3% (41.4% of those who have decided and will vote) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy - 21.7% (23.7%). This is followed by Petro Poroshenko - 4.8% (6.4%), Dmytro Razumkov - 4.2% (5.6%), Serhii Prytula - 3.1% (4.1%), Kyrylo Budanov - 2.4% (3.2%), Yuliia Tymoshenko - 2.1% (2.8%), Oleksii Arestovych - 1.1% (1.5%), Yurii Boiko - 0.9% (1.1%), and Vitalii Klytschko - 0.7% (0.9%).

19.2% of citizens have not decided on their choice or refused to answer.

If Zaluznyi and Zelenskyy were to go forward to the second round of the presidential election, 48.2% of Ukrainians would vote for the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (67.5% of those who have decided and will vote). The current head of state was supported by 23.3% of citizens (32.5%).

At the same time, 14.1% of Ukrainians opposed both Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy as President of Ukraine.

Read more: 33.2% of Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in wrong direction - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

A total of 3,000 respondents were interviewed using a quota stratified sample. Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,1%.

Research method: telephone survey (CATI) using tablets.

The survey sample is close to representative of the entire country in terms of age (over 18), gender, type of settlement (urban/rural), and division into regions. The number and structure of the population of internally displaced persons, citizens who have moved abroad, temporarily occupied territories and areas where it is impossible to conduct a sociological survey due to active hostilities were taken into account to the maximum extent possible.

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, in the temporarily occupied territories and in the territories where active hostilities are taking place (parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions).

Read more: Ukrainians have best attitude to Biden among Western leaders - poll