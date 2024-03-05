Several people’s deputies have renewed their car fleets since 2022: they explain it by beekeeping and their spouses’ businesses

Analyzing people’s deputies’ declarations for 2022, journalists found a significant upgrade in the deputies’ car fleets. The cars are most often registered to wives, assistants, or friends.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a story by Bihus.Info.

Thus, People's Deputy Vasyl Petovka arrived at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada in a new car - a 2023 Volkswagen Touareg. The car was purchased earlier this year and registered in the name of the People's Deputy's wife, so Petovka does not recall how much the purchase cost.

The cost of such a Volkswagen Touareg reaches 90 thousand dollars. This is another expensive car that journalists have spotted the People's Deputy in. Earlier, he also drove a Volkswagen Touareg to parliamentary sessions, but it was made in 2022. The car was registered to the business of the People's Deputy's wife, the Partner company. Since the full-scale invasion, a 2022 Mercedes V-Class, a 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG, a 2023 BMW X5, and a 2022 Land Cruiser 150 have been registered to the same company.

The cost of all luxury cars purchased by the people's deputy's wife's company after February 24, 2022, reaches 650 thousand dollars, or 25 million hryvnias.

Another people's deputy, Serhii Lytvynenko, is also using someone else's car.

Lytvynenko is known for the fact that in 2020, at a briefing, he read a statement from a piece of paper that the Verkhovna Rada should consider a draft law on the special status of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. And after the full-scale invasion, he was in the news as a figure in the rating of the top absentees from parliamentary sessions.

The MP's declaration for 2022 indicates the right to use a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser 200. In a commentary to Bihus.Info, Lytvynenko said that he rents the car from his assistant.

The car actually belongs to Mykhailo Shcherban, an aide to the People's Deputy, who could not recall how much the car cost him. Instead, he assured us that the whole family saved up for it: his wife and parents helped. According to the man, beekeeping also helped him to earn money for the car. The cost of such a Toyota Land Cruiser is approximately 60-70 thousand dollars. Journalists have not been able to find any information about Shcherban's significant wealth or big business, and Lytvynenko himself says that his assistant is engaged in "volunteer activities."

It is also interesting to note that this is the only car of the parliamentary assistant and, according to him, he gives it to the People's Deputy absolutely free of charge, and also when he needs it:

"When he needs it, he comes and can take it. He rides it. Then he pulls away."

By the way, Lytvynenko was not limited to this car. According to the declaration, he also used a 2020 BMW 730LD. Prices for such cars start at $60,000. And the car belongs to the Chapa Standard company, which is engaged in logging and timber trade. Again, the company belongs to the family of another of his parliamentary assistants, Andrii Korenchuk.

Artem Dmytruk, once a member of the Servant of the People party and now a member of the Restoration of Ukraine group, has been repeatedly spotted by journalists driving cars that are not listed in his declaration. He explained this by saying that his friends lend him cars or give him a ride. In 2023, the politician was spotted on social media using a 2019 Nissan Leaf. The electric car was registered to a resident of Kherson. The market value of such a car ranges from 14 to 29 thousand dollars.

He also repeatedly recorded videos from the interior of a 2008 Toyota Sequoia. Dmytruk also uses this car to drive to the Verkhovna Rada. The off-road vehicle is registered to Serhii Vlasiuk, a boxer from Odesa region who has been fighting in a T-shirt of Artem Dmytruk's charity fund. This Toyota Sequoia is the only car owned by Vlasiuk. On the secondary market, the cost of such off-road vehicle ranges from 21 to 30 thousand dollars.

In his declaration for 2022, the People's Deputy also indicated that he rented two apartments in Odesa with an area of 170 and 201.2 square meters, respectively, without specifying the rental costs. According to the social media accounts of Dmytruk and his wife, the first apartment is located in the White Sail residential complex. Apartments with a much smaller area are currently rented for 38.5 thousand hryvnias per month. The second apartment is located in the Ark Palace residential complex. Today, renting an apartment with a similar area costs almost 84 thousand hryvnias.

At the same time, according to Dmytruk's declaration, in 2022 he earned about 38,000 hryvnias a month in the Verkhovna Rada. In addition to the People's Deputy's salary, the Dmytruk family also received a social payment of UAH 10,800. Thus, renting just one apartment would have cost Artem Dmytruk's full monthly salary.