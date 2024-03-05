European Commission presents first defence industry strategy with active involvement of Ukraine

The European Commission presented the first ever European Defence and Industrial Strategy at the EU level. Ukrainian industry will be integrated into the EU plan.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was reported by the Commission's press service.

The European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) sets out a clear, long-term vision for achieving defence industrial readiness in the European Union.

As the first immediate and main means of implementing the strategy, the European Commission is presenting a legislative proposal for a European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP) and a framework of measures to ensure timely availability and supply of defence products.

The strategy outlines the challenges currently facing the European Defence Technology and Industrial Base (EDTIB), as well as the opportunities to fully exploit its potential, and sets out the direction of development for the next decade.

To support Member States in achieving these goals, the European Defence Industrial Strategy proposes a set of measures aimed at

Supporting a more effective expression of the collective defence needs of Member States;

Ensuring that all defence products are available through a more responsive EDTIB system in all circumstances and timeframes;

Ensuring that national and EU budgets support the necessary means to adapt the European defence industry to the new security context;

Embedding a culture of defence preparedness in all policies, including by calling for a review of the European Investment Bank's lending policy this year;

Developing closer ties with Ukraine through its participation in EU defence industry support initiatives and promoting cooperation between the EU and Ukrainian defence industries;

Joining forces with NATO and strategic partners, like-minded and international partners, and working more closely with Ukraine.

The Strategy sets out indicators to measure the progress of Member States in achieving industrial readiness. Member States are invited to: