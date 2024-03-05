ENG
ICC issued arrest warrant against Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov and Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Kobylash

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash and Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ICC website.

The arrest warrants were issued "in the context of the situation in Ukraine for alleged crimes committed from at least 10 October 2022 to at least 9 March 2023".

"The Pre-Trial Chamber found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects are responsible for missile strikes carried out by forces under their command against Ukrainian electrical infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 to at least 9 March 2023," the statement said.

