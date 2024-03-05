We need to look for new opportunities to help Ukraine, - Czech President Pavel

The Czech Republic calls for expanded forms of assistance, including the possible presence of troops on the territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"And if we behave within the framework of international law, we should not close ourselves off from the opportunities for support provided to Ukraine. We need to look for new opportunities, including discussing a possible presence in Ukraine in various forms. There are a number of possibilities. The discussion has been launched. The last time it was the NATO defence ministers. There was also a consultative meeting of leaders in Paris. We have to continue," Pavel said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Prague on Tuesday.

According to him, "if we want Russia not to succeed in Ukraine, we cannot be satisfied with the support that is being provided today".

"We have to look for new forms, new solutions. We should not limit ourselves where we are not obliged to limit ourselves," the Czech President added, stressing that he was not talking about "specific forms of presence and support".

Pavel noted that it is necessary to weigh up all the possibilities and never give up.

"There are a number of possibilities. And it's time... to discuss them, and indeed, there is a certain fear of causing the presence of combat armies in Ukraine, but we are talking about different forms of assistance... Ukraine is a country under threat, and if we had a training mission in Ukraine, it would not be a violation of international law. It is up to us to choose the form of assistance that will be provided to Ukraine," the Czech president said.

According to him, he and Macron have "the same views on the development of the situation in Ukraine, what decisions should be made, on what horizon, by what means".

"We agree that the only way is to continue to support Ukraine because it is the right thing to do. But we also do not want Russia to win with its worldview. We want to live in a world where rules are followed by countries small and large, and we want to build on those rules. If Russia were to win in Ukraine, we would be defeated, and that is not the world we want. That's why we have to continue to support Ukraine," said Pavel.