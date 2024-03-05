Zelenskyy comments on ICC decision: no amount of stars on shoulder straps will hide from responsibility

Zelenskyy welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for the commanders of Russia’s long-range aviation and Black Sea Fleet.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the commanders of the Russian Long-Range Aviation and Black Sea Fleet, who are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Russian massive shelling of civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine in 2022 and 2023," he wrote.

He also stressed that every Russian commander who orders strikes against civilians and critical infrastructure, and every perpetrator of such crimes, must know that they will be brought to justice.

"International justice takes time, but it is inevitable. We are making every effort to ensure that not a single Russian beast responsible for the murders of Ukrainian children, women and men goes unpunished. And no number of stars on their shoulder straps, no office door will hide them from responsibility," the President stressed.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: I have agreed and signed number of new personnel appointments for Defense Forces. VIDEO